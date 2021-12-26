Left Menu

Mumbai: Scrap dealer held with 1 kg of charas worth Rs 30 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 16:07 IST
Mumbai: Scrap dealer held with 1 kg of charas worth Rs 30 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scrap dealer was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell in Goregaon allegedly with 1 kilogram of charas worth Rs 30 lakh in the illicit market, an official said on Sunday.

Imran Sharif (38) was nabbed on Saturday night with the contraband that he had brought from Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Sharif has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe into the drug peddling network of which he is part is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021