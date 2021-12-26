Left Menu

Panel formed to look into AFSPA withdrawal in Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio govt after meet with Shah

A committee will be constituted, which will have to submit its report within 45 days on withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Disturbed Area Act from Nagaland, informed the state government.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 26-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 16:49 IST
Panel formed to look into AFSPA withdrawal in Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio govt after meet with Shah
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A committee will be constituted, which will have to submit its report within 45 days on withdrawal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Disturbed Area Act from Nagaland, informed the state government. "A committee will be instituted to look into the withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland...The Committee will submit its report in 45 days & withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on its recommendations," reads the official statement.

The decision was taken in a meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi. The Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam-- Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma-- were present in the meeting along with the leader of Naga People's Front Legislative Party T.R. Zeliang.

It was also decided in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel in the killing of civilians in the Oting Village of Mon district on December 4, read the statement by the Nagaland government. "It was discussed in the meeting that a Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of enquiry," it added.

"The identified persons who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect," it added. Meanwhile, the Assam rifle unit in Mon will also be replaced with immediate effect, the release said.

The Nagaland government has also announced that the next to kin of those who died in the Oting incident will be provided with the government jobs. The demand to repeal AFSPA picked up after a botched up army operation against insurgents in Nagaland leading to the killings of 14 civilians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021