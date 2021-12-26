Jesus Christ statue vandalised in Ambala
A statue of Jesus Christ at the entrance gate of a church in Ambala was allegedly vandalised by some unidentified people, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala Cantonment, they said.
SHO of Ambala Cantonment police station, Anil Kumar, said police received the information about the vandalism in the morning.
Footage from CCTV cameras in the area has been collected and two suspects have been spotted. A case for hurting religious sentiments has been registered and further investigations were underway, he said.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Pooja Dabla said a team has been constituted to conduct a thorough probe.
