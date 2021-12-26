Labourers clash with police in Kerala, five personnel injured

As many as five policemen, including a circle inspector, were injured after clashes erupted between a few drunken labourers and police personnel who arrived at the spot to defuse a brawl. According to the police, the incident occurred at the camp where the labourers were staying.

"An issue among a group of migrant labourers snowballed into a fight and the group started attacking the locals. The migrants started attacking the locals by throwing stones at the nearby houses," the police said. The Kochi Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), NK Gupta, stated that over 150 people have been taken into custody and two cases have been registered in this connection.

"Five policemen, including the CI, got injuries. Five vehicles were damaged and one was completely burnt," the DIG added. The matter is under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)