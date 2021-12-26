Left Menu

BSF recovers heroin worth Rs 200 cr in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

The Border Security Force BSF personnel on Sunday seized 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore in two incidents in Ferozepur Sector, officials said.The recoveries come a day after over 10 kg of the substance was seized in the same region.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:26 IST
BSF recovers heroin worth Rs 200 cr in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday seized 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore in two incidents in Ferozepur Sector, officials said.

The recoveries come a day after over 10 kg of the substance was seized in the same region. In the first incident on Sunday, troops attached to 101 Battalion recovered 34 kg heroin concealed in 22 packets near the border outpost Mian Wali Uttar. The estimated cost of the consignment is pegged at Rs 170 crore in the international market.

In the second recovery, personnel from 116 Battalion seized six packets of heroin totally weighing 6 Kg worth Rs 30 crore near border outpost Mohammadi Wala.

On Saturday, troops belonging to 136 Battalion had recovered 11 packets of heroin weighing 10.852 kg near Barreke along the Indo-Pakistan border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021