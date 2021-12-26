Left Menu

Victims of 2004 tsunami remembered

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:34 IST
Victims of 2004 tsunami remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Dec 26 (PTI): Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam led the Union Territory on Sunday to pay homage to those killed in the tsunami in 2004.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and Home Minister A Namassivayam, and heads of fishermen associations and officials of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen's Welfare poured milk in the Bay of Bengal here in remembrance of the victims of the catastrophe.

Leaders of different political parties such as the AIADMK and the DMK also paid homage to the victims of different hamlets that was struck by the tsunami.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions bore the brunt of the havoc in 2004 rendering several fishermen families homeless and claiming lives of several people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021