Gujarat govt launches 'Nadi Utsav' to honour rivers, raise awareness about their protection

During his Surat visit, the CM, along with Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, visited a segmental casting yard set up at Vaktana village in Choryasi taluka for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.Satish Agnihotri, managing director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, walked them through the works being done at the 22-acre yard, a government release said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhupendrapbjp)
The Gujarat government on Sunday launched 'Nadi Utsav', or river festival, to honour rivers for their contribution to the development of the state as well as to raise awareness about their protection.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a state-level launch function at a weir-cum-causeway on Tapi river here, where he worshipped Goddess Tapi with Vedic rituals, said a government release.

The state government is committed to building a riverfront on the Tapi river in Surat, Patel said at the function, organised as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', being celebrated across the country, to honour rivers, said the release.

Quoting CM Patel, the release said the 'Nadi Utsav' is ''an attempt to revive the glorious culture scattered along the rivers.'' ''Our rivers are a silent witness to the unparalleled development of the state. Rivers are the only source of pure fresh water for many species, including humans. It is our duty to preserve life-giving rivers to protect the environment for our future generations,'' the CM said on the occasion.

He mentioned Sabarmati Riverfront and said then chief minister Narendra Modi had transformed the banks of the river in Ahmedabad with modern facilities.

Awareness about protection of natural resources, including rivers and trees, will be raised through 'Nadi Utsav' across the state from December 26-30, said the release.

In addition, the government aims to create public amenities by connecting rivers with multiple development dimensions, including city beautification, it informed. During his Surat visit, the CM, along with Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, visited a segmental casting yard set up at Vaktana village in Choryasi taluka for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Satish Agnihotri, managing director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, walked them through the works being done at the 22-acre yard, a government release said. As many as 292 spans of 30-60 metres in length are being prepared there, and these will be used in the construction of a 9-kilometre viaduct as part of the high speed rail corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, it said.

