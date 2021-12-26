Left Menu

Army interacts with VDC members, imparts weapon-handling training to them in JK's Ramban

Towards the end, the VDC members expressed gratitude to the Army for the initiative and vowed for their continued help in maintaining peace in the region, the spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:38 IST
Army interacts with VDC members, imparts weapon-handling training to them in JK's Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Sunday organized an interactive session with Village Defence Committee members of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. He said 57 VDC members of Bhajmasta and Gandri blocks participated in the event which was also optimally utilised for imparting training on weapon handling and maintenance to them.

VDCs have played a significant role in assisting forces in counter-terrorism operations earlier, the spokesperson said, adding they are an important part of society and assist in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The spokesperson said the security situation was also discussed in detail amid the occurrences of insurgency incidents in the adjoining areas. Towards the end, the VDC members expressed gratitude to the Army for the initiative and vowed for their continued help in maintaining peace in the region, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021