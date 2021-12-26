Left Menu

Houthis have fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi Arabia since 2015 - Saudi-led coalition

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:47 IST
Houthis have fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi Arabia since 2015 - Saudi-led coalition
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had fired 430 ballistic missiles and 851 armed drones at Saudi Arabia since the war started in 2015, killing 59 Saudi civilians.

The spokesman of the Saudi alliance, General Turki al-Malki, said the Iran-aligned movement had been using Sanaa airport as a base to launch attacks on the kingdom.

