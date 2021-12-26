Left Menu

Woman constable drives car occupied by Maha DyCM, other ministers, earns praise for driving skills

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:53 IST
Woman constable drives car occupied by Maha DyCM, other ministers, earns praise for driving skills
  • Country:
  • India

A woman police constable, who has just completed her VIP security driving course, earned praise for her driving skills after drove a vehicle occupied by state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his official visit to coastal Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, who accompanied Pawar during the trip, hailed the woman constable, Trupti Mulik, in a series of tweets, saying her driving skills were an inspiration to young women.

Mulik, who has been in the state police force since the last 10 years, completed her VIP driving course on December 23 and her assignment was to drive the Deputy CM Pawar, Sindhudurg district guardian minister Uday Samant and Patil in the official car.

Patil tweeted a photo of all the three ministers being driven by Mulik, and said she was employed in the Sindhudurg police's motor department as she loved driving since childhood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021