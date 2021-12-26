AASU bandh in two Assam districts evokes partial response

A 24-hour bandh call given by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts on Sunday evoked partial response. The shutdown was called by the student’s body in the two eastern districts to protest against the arrest of AASU members for allegedly assaulting ABVP workers during a local college election on Friday.

The bandh evoked a partial response in some parts of Dibrugarh district, though it failed to have any impact in the headquarter Dibrugarh town.

The local AASU unit of the district had reduced the duration of the bandh to 12 hours on Sunday morning. The shutdown had some impact in neighbouring Tinsukia district, where AASU activists burnt tyres on the road and shouted slogans against the law enforcers. The students’ body had gone ahead with the decision to call the bandh even after Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra had served a notice on its general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah over the matter on Saturday.

The notice, citing various judgements of the Supreme Court as well as high courts of Gauhati and Kerala, had warned Baruah that “if the said illegal and unconstitutional Bandh call is not withdrawn immediately, strict legal action will be taken against you.” It also said action under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, would be taken against Baruah and compensation against damage would be recovered from the AASU in case of any damage to public or private property or injury to any citizen caused due to the bandh. “…Christmas and New Year eve are being celebrated in the district and various recruitment and academic exams are going on, there is every likelihood of the disturbance to the community at large and even breach of security, law and order due to the said bandh. You are hereby ordered to withdraw the bandh call and cooperate in maintaining peace,” it had stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)