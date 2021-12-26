Congress demands Amit Shah's resignation, alleges he lied to Parliament on Nagaland firing incident

Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that he lied to Parliament on the firing incident in the Mon district of Nagaland, in which 14 civilians were killed. Addressing a press conference here AICC General Secretary and in charge of Assam, Ajoy Kumar said, "Amit Shah is lying to the people of the country. The statement released by the Home Minister to the country on the Nagaland firing incident was wrong."

The Congress leader said that according to a statement by the Home Minister, the terrorists associated with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were about to pass from that way and the army was deployed there to take action. "Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said that the Army was trying to stop the people but they did not stop, that is why firing happened, and six people lost their lives and the other two were injured. What he said is all lie," said Kumar.

Giving further detail of the incident, he alleged, "When villagers came to know about the incident they reached the spot and again firing happened over there and seven people died. The next day one person died at the district headquarter. Amit Shah did not tell the country about this incident in Parliament." He further said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi took this matter seriously and constituted four member's committee over the Nagaland killings.

"When we were going to meet the family of the deceased people, then at the at Jorhat airport we were stooped. They showed us the notice of section 144 but later in the evening, we were allowed to go to Dibrugarh where two injured were admitted. They told us the real incident," he said. "The family of the injured people told us, "Eight people were coming in the car and the Army personnel started firing without giving any warning from the front, and from the back they heard the sound of the grenade. When villagers reached the spot and asked about their family members then the army personnel denied it and said they don't know anything. They indulge in fights and the army fired at them. The villagers also torched two army vehicles and because of firing seven people died."

The Congress leader alleged that soon after Amit Shah gave his statement in Parliament, the Nagaland BJP president said that the Union Home Minister is lying. "The people who died were seated in the car and the army did not give any warning."

"Not a single BJP leader or cabinet minister visited the family of the deceased and Amit Shah also lied about the SIT investigation in the Parliament. "Amit Shah should immediately resign because it has become his habit to lie and now he is speaking lie in the Parliament. Congress demands Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of people who have been killed, 10 lakhs to injured and demands commission of enquiry under the sitting judge of Guwahati High Court to supervise the SIT investigation," he added. (ANI)

