India reach 272/3 at stumps on Day 1 of first Test

Electing to bat, India reached 272 for 3 at stumps on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Sunday. KL Rahul was going strong on 122 and Ajinkya Rahane was giving him company on 40 at close of play.Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 while Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:58 IST
Opener Mayank Agarwal made 60 while Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck. Captain Virat Kohli contributed 35. Brief Scores: India: 272 for 3 in 90 overs (Mayank Agarwal 60, KL Rahul 122 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 40 batting; Lungi Ngidi 3/45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

