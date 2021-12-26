Indian Army's inquiry into Nagaland firing incident 'progressing expeditiously'

Indian Army on Saturday assured the people of Nagaland that the inquiry into the firing by Army officials in Mon district on December 4, which led to the killing of citizens, is progressing expeditiously while they are also cooperating with the SIT inquiry ordered by the state government. "The inquiry ordered by Army is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest. We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry," reads the official statement.

"The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt and required details are being shared in a timely manner," it added. Army has requested the people of Nagaland to be patient and assured that the action will be taken in accordance with the law.

"We request all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry. We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all," reads the statement. Meanwhile, the Nagaland government also informed on Sunday that a Court of Enquiry will be initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel involved in the incident.

"A Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, who are directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of enquiry," reads the release from Nagaland government. About 14 civilians were killed in a botched up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland. (ANI)

