BJP office-bearer booked in UP's Balrampur for thrashing, hurling casteist remarks at Dalit man

A local BJP leader has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Dalit gram rozgaar sevak and hurling casteist remarks at him, police said on Sunday.Gram rozgaar sevaks are paid honorarium by the government for informing people about various government schemes.

Circle Officer Udai Raj said two videos purported to be of the incident that happened in Gokula Bujurg village under Sadullahnagar police station of the district have surfaced online.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 26-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Dalit gram rozgaar sevak and hurling casteist remarks at him, police said on Sunday.

Gram rozgaar sevaks are paid honorarium by the government for informing people about various government schemes.

Circle Officer Udai Raj said two videos purported to be of the incident that happened in Gokula Bujurg village under Sadullahnagar police station of the district have surfaced online. ''In one video, it could be seen that Ajay Kumar Upadhyay, a representative of the village pradhan, is hurling casteist remarks and then running to hit him (gram rozgaar sevak Pavan Kumar). In the second video, injury marks can be seen on the face and eyes of the Pavan Kumar, and he seeks justice,'' Raj said.

Taking cognisance of the December 24 videos, police have registered a case against Upadhyay and his brother, he said.

District media in-charge of BJP Devendra Pratap Singh confirmed that Upadhyay is a BJP office-bearer.

Singh said the matter will be thoroughly probed, and if the charges against Upadhyay are found to be true, stringent action will be initiated against him at the party level also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

