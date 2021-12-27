Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump spokesman says he has cooperated with U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6

A current spokesman for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said in a court filing that he has cooperated extensively with the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said in a lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, that he has produced more than 1,700 pages of documents and provided about four hours of sworn testimony to the House of Representatives panel.

Omicron grounds 1,000 more U.S. flights over Christmas weekend

U.S. airlines called off more than 1,000 flights on Sunday as crews were grounded amid surging COVID-19 infections, causing misery for thousands of Christmas travelers. Commercial airlines had canceled 1,001 flights within, into or out of the United States by mid-afternoon, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

U.S. Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a leading liberal House Democrat, has asked President Joe Biden to continue focusing on his social spending legislation and urged him to use executive action despite Senator Joe Manchin's public rejection of the plan. In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday, Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), wrote that the CPC will soon release a plan for some actions like lowering costs, protecting the health of families, and tackling climate action.

On Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees

A vulgar anti-Biden slogan made for an awkward moment on Friday during President Joe Biden's phone calls with children tracking Santa's flight when a father said, "Let's Go Brandon." The refrain, a sanitized version of "Fuck Joe Biden," has been an internet sensation since a television journalist told race car driver Brandon Brown that a NASCAR crowd shouting the vulgarity was actually saying, "Let's go Brandon."

