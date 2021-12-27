Left Menu

Six Maoists were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between police and them at Telangana- Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, police said.According to Sunil Dutt Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem District, the ultras were killed in a joint operation of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF.The incident took place under Kishtaram police station limits of South Bastar area under Sukma District, Dutt said.

27-12-2021
6 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border
Six Maoists were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between police and them at Telangana- Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, police said.

According to Sunil Dutt Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem District, the ultras were killed in a joint operation of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF.

The incident took place under Kishtaram police station limits of South Bastar area under Sukma District, Dutt said. Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana borders Chhattisgarh.

"It was a joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF. The incident took place around 6.30 AM to 7 AM," the police official told PTI.

He further said they received a tip off that Maoists were trying to attack the forces and combing was stepped up.

