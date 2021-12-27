Left Menu

IPS Rashmi Shukla summoned to appear on Jan 18 by Bhima Koregaon Inquiry commission

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla has been summoned to depose as a witness again on January 18 by the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry commission. In its earlier hearing, Shukla abstained from the hearing and had filed an affidavit asking for time to depose before the commission.

"Rashmi Shukla had sought time during her previous appearance before the commission, a fresh application was filed by the lawyer of the commission to issue fresh summons to Rashmi Shukla. The commission has allowed that application and has asked her to appear on January 18," said Advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the inquiry commission. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person had lost his life while several others were injured in the incident.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

