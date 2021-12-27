Left Menu

Over 148.37 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Centre has provided more than 148.37 crore vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:46 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Centre has provided more than 148.37 crore vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. According to the Health Ministry, as many as 1,48,37,98,635 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

The Ministry said more than 17.72 crores (17,72,05,206) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.70 crores till Monday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

