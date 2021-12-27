Left Menu

Lanka makes defence ministry’s NOC mandatory for foreigners marrying locals

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-12-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 12:06 IST
Lanka makes defence ministry’s NOC mandatory for foreigners marrying locals
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has made it mandatory for foreigners to get a clearance from the defence ministry if they wish to marry locals due to national security reasons, a move criticised by the Opposition and civil groups.

The new law will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

Registrar General WMMB Weerasekera, in a circular dated October 18, said that the decision has been taken due to national security reasons.

According to the circular, relevant officials had discussed “the national security and issues can arise (sic) from the marriages between foreigners and Sri Lankans”.

It said that a decision has been made to register such marriages only through the Additional District Registrars after obtaining a “security clearance report” relates to the foreign party.

Criticising the move, leading Opposition legislator Harsha de Silva questioned: “What kind of discrimination is this”.

Civil society personalities also questioned the circular on social media.

The security clearance report will certify that the foreign party was free of being convicted for any offence during the last six months, the circular reads.

Government officials said that the move was important as to prevent locals from being duped by foreigners to marriages and to check the increasing numbers of drug peddling by foreigners marrying locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021