We 'strongly' urge Somalia leaders to de-escalate tensions - U.S. Embassy

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The United States Embassy in Somalia on Monday called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Horn of Africa country after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed suspended the prime minister's powers.

"We strongly urge Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions, and avoid violence," it said on Twitter.

