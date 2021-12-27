We 'strongly' urge Somalia leaders to de-escalate tensions - U.S. Embassy
27-12-2021
The United States Embassy in Somalia on Monday called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Horn of Africa country after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed suspended the prime minister's powers.
"We strongly urge Somalia's leaders to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions in Mogadishu, refrain from provocative actions, and avoid violence," it said on Twitter.
