Minor girl raped, killed in MP; body found on roof of her house

The girls body was on Saturday found wrapped in a cloth on the roof of her house in Sohagpur area, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, Sohagpur police stations inspector Vikram Rajak said.A preliminary autopsy report released on Sunday night suggested she was raped and then strangulated to death, he said.The police have picked up a person living in the victims neighbourhood and he is being questioned, the official said.

PTI | Hoshangabad | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangulated to death in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, police said on Monday. The girl's body was on Saturday found wrapped in a cloth on the roof of her house in Sohagpur area, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, Sohagpur police station's inspector Vikram Rajak said.

A preliminary autopsy report released on Sunday night suggested she was raped and then strangulated to death, he said.

The police have picked up a person living in the victim's neighbourhood and he is being questioned, the official said. The girl went missing around 3 pm on Saturday. Her family members searched for her and after being unable to finding her in their village, they lodged a police complaint, he said. The family members later checked the roof of their house and found the body, the official said. The police have registered a case against the unidentified culprit under sections for rape and murder as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

