Kremlin says security talks with NATO make sense for Russia

The Kremlin said on Monday it made sense for Russia to hold talks with NATO on security guarantees it wants from the West in addition to bilateral negotiations with the United States. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that talks with NATO made sense and that the arrangements were being worked out via diplomatic channels.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 15:23 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday it made sense for Russia to hold talks with NATO on security guarantees it wants from the West in addition to bilateral negotiations with the United States. Russia, which has unnerved the West with a troop buildup near Ukraine, earlier this month unveiled a wish list of security proposals it wants to negotiate, including a promise that NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday it had received a NATO proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan. 12 and was considering it. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that talks with NATO made sense and that the arrangements were being worked out via diplomatic channels.

