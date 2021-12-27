Left Menu

Ajay Bhatt pays tribute at Kumaon Regimental Centre War Memorial in Ranikhet

Raksha Rajya Mantri is on official tour to Uttarakhand as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra that commenced from December 26, 2021.

Shri Ajay Bhatt said, the supreme sacrifices of the families of the soldiers always helped in winning wars and ensured safety of the Nation. Image Credit: Twitter(@AjaybhattBJP4UK)
Raksha Rajya Mantri and Minister of State for Tourism Shri Ajay Bhatt paid tribute to fallen heroes at Kumaon Regimental Centre (KRC) War Memorial in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand on December 27, 2021. He also honoured the veer naris as a mark of respect and gratitude. They were felicitated by Smt Pushpa Bhatt, wife of Shri Ajay Bhatt.

The couple also visited KRC Woollens, a rehabilitation project run by veer naris of KRC since 1976. Raksha Rajya Mantri is on official tour to Uttarakhand as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra that commenced from December 26, 2021.

Shri Ajay Bhatt said, the supreme sacrifices of the families of the soldiers always helped in winning wars and ensured safety of the Nation. He added that the whole nation will always remain indebted for the supreme sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and Government of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi stands firmly with their families.

Kumaon Regiment Centre Deputy Commandant Colonel Sanjay Kumar Yadav was also present during the wreath laying ceremony at KRC War Memorial, Ranikhet.

(With Inputs from PIB)

