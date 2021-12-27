Polish president says he vetoed media law
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Monday he vetoed a media bill that critics said aimed to silence a Discovery-owned news channel critical of the government.
Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around foreign ownership of media, specifically affecting the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by U.S. media company Discovery Inc, to operate.
"I refuse to sign the amendment to the law on the National Broadcasting Council," Duda said.
