Left Menu

3 accused in murder case nabbed after encounter in Pune

Three persons wanted for their alleged involvement in a murder case were caught following an encounter with police here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, who led the operation late Sunday night, threw a tree on the accused when they tried to escape following the confrontation and exchange of fire between the two sides, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:07 IST
3 accused in murder case nabbed after encounter in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons wanted for their alleged involvement in a murder case were caught following an encounter with police here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, who led the operation late Sunday night, ''threw a tree'' on the accused when they tried to escape following the confrontation and exchange of fire between the two sides, he said. The three persons were wanted in the case of murder of one Yogesh Jagtap, who was shot dead in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on December 18.

''We have already arrested seven people in connection with the murder. An information was received late Sunday night that three other accused - Ganesh Mote, Mahesh Mane and Ashwin Chavan - were hiding in Chakan area,'' a police official said. Police Commssioner Krishna Prakash also led a team of security personnel to nab them. The police received the information that the three accused were in a small room, located near a farm in Chakan area. Accordingly, police teams prepared to swoop down on them. However, the accused sensed the police presence and tried to run away. Two of the accused opened fire at the police team while trying to escape, the official said.

The police team also fired at the accused in retaliation, he said. ''The police commissioner then picked up a tree and threw it on the accused while they were trying to escape. All the three accused fell down and the police captured them,'' the official said.

He said the police commissioner received minor injuries during the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021