Maha: Cop held in court premises by ACB for bribery
- Country:
- India
A police constable was arrested from the Thane district court premises on Monday afternoon for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.
Constable Milind Ganesh Joshi (41), who is attached to Wagle Estate police station and was assigned court duty, had demanded Rs 2,000 from a man whose son was booked in a case, the official said.
''The man approached the ACB and Joshi was held in a trap while accepting Rs 1,500 as bribe installment in the court premises. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official informed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Overall power supply position in nation comfortable: Joshi
Govt to follow auction route for coal block allocation: Coal Minister Joshi
Pralhad Joshi asks suspended MPs to express regret, says Centre is ready for discussion on any matter
People gave them marching orders twice: Joshi on oppn parties' march against suspension of 12 MPs
Prahlad Joshi slams Farooq Abdullah for pro-Pakistan statements, asks him to settle there