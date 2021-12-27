Delhi reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, highest single day spike in last 6 months

The national capital on Monday reported 331 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, the capital city reported 331 COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, the positivity rate in the city moved up to 0.68 per cent which is the highest since the last six months. On June 2, the positivity rate was 0.78 per cent. The total cases in Delhi increased to 14,43,683 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.45 per cent. Active cases are 1,289 in the city.

The total discharges from this virus stood at 14,17,288 including 144 fresh discharges. However, the city reported one new fatality from this virus thereby increasing the death toll to 25106. Moreover, the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

Further, 32,116 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the city are 2,55,89,731. Moreover, to prevent the spread of the virus, there are as many as 310 total Containment Zones as on date.

As Delhi continues to witness a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital from Monday. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. (ANI)

