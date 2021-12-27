Left Menu

Turkish banking watchdog files complaint against ex-cenbank head - source

Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog filed a criminal complaint against five people, including a former central bank governor, over comments which it said violated banking regulations, a banking watchdog source and state media said on Monday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:24 IST
Turkish banking watchdog files complaint against ex-cenbank head - source
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog filed a criminal complaint against five people, including a former central bank governor, over comments which it said violated banking regulations, a banking watchdog source and state media said on Monday. The sources said those named in the complaint were two opposition politicians - including ex-central bank governor Durmus Yilmaz from the Iyi Party - two economists and a journalist.

The regulation they are accused of violating concerns the spreading via public channels of "unfounded claims that can harm or tarnish the reputation of a bank". It was not clear which specific comments triggered the complaint. Yilmaz, who was governor between 2006 and 2011, was not immediately available to comment on the allegation.

The lira currency plummeted to record lows this month on widespread concerns about Turkey's monetary policy. It surged some 50% last week after forex market intervention and the announcement of a lira deposits protection plan, but remains 35% weaker than a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021