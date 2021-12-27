Left Menu

30-year-old missing man’s body found in Ganga canal: Police

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:26 IST
Representative image
The body of a 30-year-old man, missing for the last 10 days, was retrieved from the Ganga canal near here on Monday.

Following the discovery of the missing man Ravi's body, his family has accused his wife of getting him killed, SHO Pankaj Panth of the New Mandi police station said.

Ravi had been living in the Avadh Vihar area of the city, said the SHO, adding that the deceased body has been sent for the post mortem.

Police have launched a probe into the matter, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

