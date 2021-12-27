Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Singh appointed Steel Secretary, V Srinivas DARPG Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as Steel Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms Public Grievances DARPG and Department of Pensions Pensioners Welfare DoPPW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW). V Srinivas, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, will be Secretary, DARPG and DoPPW in place of Singh. He is currently Special Secretary in the DARPG.

Manoj Joshi, Special Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. He will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs upon superannuation of Durga Shanker Mishra this month-end, a Personnel Ministry order said. Bharat Lal, a 1988 batch Indian Forest Service officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed as the Secretary to the Lokpal. Lal is Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Pankaj Jain, Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Vini Mahajan has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. Mahajan, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is presently working in her cadre state Punjab. Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has been named as Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change vice Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, upon his superannuation on December 31, 2021. Rohit Kumar Singh, Special Secretary, Ministry of Culture will be Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, in place of Nandan. Rajeev Ranjan, Special Secretary, Department of Expenditure has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes. PTI AKV SRY

