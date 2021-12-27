Iraq supreme court ratifies Oct election results – statement
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's Supreme Court ratified on Monday October's parliamentary election results, it said in a statement.
The court had rejected earlier appeals by Iran-backed Shi'ite factions against the results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Supreme Court
- Iraq
Advertisement