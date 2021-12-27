Somalia PM orders security forces to take orders from him, escalating row with president.
Somalia's prime minister said on Monday he was ordering all security forces to take orders directly from him, potentially deepening an ongoing dispute with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.
The dispute is widely seen as distracting the government from fighting an Islamist insurgency and prompted the United States to call for calm.
