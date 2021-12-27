Man knocks on HC doors after father goes 'missing' from correctional home, WB govt told to file report

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to submit a report before it by December 30 on a habeas corpus petition in which a man claimed that his father, who was in judicial remand at Presidency Correctional Home here, had gone missing.

The petitioner claimed that Ranjit Bhowmick, arrested in connection with a case of alleged possession of spurious liquor, went missing from the correctional home.

A vacation bench comprising justices R K Kapur and Krishna Rao directed the state government to ''positively'' file a report with regard to the claims made in the habeas corpus petition by December 30 before the appropriate division bench.

The petitioner, Buddhadeb Bhowmick, claimed that his father was arrested in connection with the liquor case at Bagnan police station in Howrah district and was remanded in judicial custody by the Uluberia court.

He stated that the accused was transferred from Uluberia sub-divisional correctional home to Presidency in Kolkata on December 12, after his health deteriorated.

Ranjit Bhowmick was granted bail by the additional chief judicial magistrate, Uluberia, on December 21.

The petitioner claimed that upon going to Presidency Correctional Home with relevant documents to get his father December 22, jail authorities informed him that Ranjit Bhowmick had been released on December 21 at 8 pm.

Alleging possible foul play at the correctional home, Buddhadeb Bhowmick stated that missing complaints were filed at the Alipore police station here on December 23 and with the superintendent of police, Howrah rural district, on December 24.

