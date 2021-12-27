Left Menu

Majithia moves high court for anticipatory bail

Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.The Shiromani Akali Dal had called the registration of the FIR against Majithia as political vendetta.The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.In his bail plea, Majithia submitted that the Congress government had left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents.To target the applicantpetitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:10 IST
Majithia moves high court for anticipatory bail
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, booked under the NDPS Act, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The plea, moved by Majithia's counsels Damanbir Singh Sobti and Arshdeep Singh Cheema, submitted that ''to target the applicant/petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government'' led by the Congress in Punjab.

A Mohali court on December 24 had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Majithia.

Last week, Majithia, 46, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in Punjab.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had called the registration of the FIR against Majithia as ''political vendetta''.

The 49-page FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

In his bail plea, Majithia submitted that the Congress government had “left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents''.

“To target the applicant/petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government. To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal including the applicant/petitioner,” according to the petition.

In the run-up to the polls, witch-hunting of the political opponents has gone to its peak, according to the petition.

The petitioner pleaded that three DGPs and three Directors of Bureau of Investigation were changed and police officers have been coerced to falsely implicate the applicant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021