Left Menu

Common man perplexed by curfew at night, rallies during day: Varun Gandhi questions UP govt

Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the understanding of common people, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said while slamming Uttar Pradesh government on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:16 IST
Common man perplexed by curfew at night, rallies during day: Varun Gandhi questions UP govt
BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the understanding of common people, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said while slamming Uttar Pradesh government on Monday. "Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day - this is beyond the understanding of the common man. Given Uttar Pradesh's limited healthcare systems, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to take out 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from six places in the state. The six Yatras were inaugurated by the BJP's top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia.

Further, India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 75,841. "Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry. Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021