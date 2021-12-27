Karnataka to conduct vaccination drives in schools to innoculate age group of 15-18 yrs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday informed that the state is preparing to inoculate 15 to 18-year-old from January 3 by organising vaccination drives at schools. "We are preparing to inoculate 15-18-year-olds from January 3 by organising vaccination drives at schools. Primary Health Care (PHCs) asked to be prepared for administering 'precautionary dose' to those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities from Jan 10, 2022", CM Bommai told reporters.

CM Basavaraj Bommai also issued a compensation cheque of Rs 1,00,000 to the families of Below Poverty Level (BPL) people who lost their lives to COVID-19 in the limits of Bangalore urban district and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Karnataka CM had informed earlier that the state is prepared to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, due to a rise in Omicron cases, the Karnataka government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am for ten days. On December 2, Karnataka reported the country's first Omicron case in Bengaluru.

Further, India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 75,841. "Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry. Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578. (ANI)

