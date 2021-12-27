Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on official visit to Republic of Korea

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff is on a four day official visit to the Republic of Korea till 30 Dec 21.

The CAS will be calling on the Minister of National Defence, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force and visiting important defence establishments.

The visit of CAS is expected to bolster ties with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea.

(With Inputs from PIB)