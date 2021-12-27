Left Menu

Court sends Kanpur businessman to 14-day judicial custody in tax evasion case

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 27-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 19:59 IST
Perfume trader Piyush Jain was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in a case of tax evasion by a district court here on Monday, a senior prosecution official said.

Jain was arrested on Sunday after raids at his residence in Kanpur and factory in Kannauj by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) led to the recovery of over Rs 280 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver, another official said.

The businessman was produced in metropolitan court number 10 amid tight security and the court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, Joint Director (Prosecution) Sanjay Kumar Tripathi said.

Prior to being produced in the court, Jain was taken for a medical examination and was also screened for COVID-19.

He tested negative for the viral infection, according to another official.

