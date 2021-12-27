Left Menu

Rajasthan: Girl ends her life, mentions rape by two in suicide note

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide here, mention in a note that she was raped by two people, police said on Monday. Police recovered a suicide note, in which the victim said she was taking the extreme step out of fear of being threatened and defamed by the two accused who raped her.

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:20 IST
Rajasthan: Girl ends her life, mentions rape by two in suicide note
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide here, mention in a note that she was raped by two people, police said on Monday. Additional S P Hazariram Chauhan said the 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house on Sunday night. Police recovered a suicide note, in which the victim said she was taking the extreme step out of fear of being threatened and defamed by the two accused who raped her. Based on the suicide note, a case was registered against Mahendra Kumar and Kartik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021