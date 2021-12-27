Left Menu

SDMC starts Vikalp initiative to discourage usage of single-use plastic bags

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started a initiative Vikalp to discourage usage of single-use plastic bags in its south zone, an official statement said. Under the initiative, shoppers who do not bring cloth bags can take a cloth bag by depositing Rs 20 at Vikalp stalls in markets.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started a initiative 'Vikalp' to discourage usage of single-use plastic bags in its south zone, an official statement said. Under the initiative, shoppers who do not bring cloth bags can take a cloth bag by depositing Rs 20 at Vikalp stalls in markets. ''A customer can return the bag at the Vikalp stall after using it and get refund of the money. There is no time limit to return these bags and a person can return the bag at any of Vikalp stall,'' the statement said.

In view of the Swachh Survekshan-2022, Vikalp stalls are being set up in various markets under jurisdiction of the civic body.

Deputy Commissioner, South Zone, Ankita Chakravarty said 22 such stalls have been set up in 14 markets such as those is Green Park, Yusuf Sarai, Hauz Khas, SDA, Saket, Arbindo Market, Greater Kailash and Chitranjan Park Market among others.

Chakravarty said that stickers of Vikalp stalls in markets are being pasted at shops so that customers can know their location. The official appealed to shopkeepers to make people aware about single-use plastic and its ill effects. ''With the facility of cloth bags in a market, people will develop the habit of using cloth bags instead of plastic ones. People will be made aware about the move through Nukkad Nataks (street plays) and other awareness campaigns,'' Chakravarty said in the statement.

