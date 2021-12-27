Left Menu

Man from Bihar held for molestation in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:58 IST
A man hailing from Bihar was arrested on Monday in Pernem in North Goa for allegedly molesting a girl, a police official said.

The girl was walking home after getting down from a bus during the day in Korgao village when the accused, identified as Rajnikant Bind from Bihar, molested her, Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

Passersby caught him and handed him over to the police, he added.

