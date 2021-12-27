Man booked for getting govt job on fake certificate in J-K’s Kishtwar

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday booked a man in Kishtwar district for allegedly getting a government job on a fake certificate, officials said.

A criminal case was registered against Shamsher Singh of Paddar and others for managing to get a daily wager job in the forest division of Kishtwar by way of production of fake school leaving-cum-date of birth certificate, they said.

The crime branch had received written communication from the chief conservator of forests, Jammu, along with the allied documents of conservator of forests Chenab circle in Doda, regarding a complaint filed by one Bodh Raj of Kishtwar, wherein it was alleged that the suspect had managed to get school leaving certificates from two different schools depicting two different dates of birth, the officials said.

The suspect fraudulently managed his engagement as a daily wager in the forest department through the fake certificate, they said.

The matter was also got enquired through a committee constituted by the divisional forest officer (DFO) Kishtwar, which substantiated the allegations levelled against the suspect, the officials said.

The accused in connivance with others had intentionally and deliberately prepared fake and forged school leaving certificates for taking illegal benefit, thereby causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer and wrongful gain to himself, they said.

In view of omissions and commissions on the part of suspect Shamsher Singh, a formal case was registered for in-depth investigation, the officials said.

