AASU burns effigies of minister Atul Bora, Dibrugarh SP

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Monday burnt the effigies of state minister Atul Bora and Dibrugarh SP in protest against the alleged police action of entering the organisation’s office here, “forcefully” picking up its members and misbehaving with them following a clash during a college election.

Bora is the guardian minister in charge of Dibrugarh district. The influential student body also ''purified'' the 'Swahid Bedi' (martyrs memorial) at the AASU's Dibrugarh district office, from where the police had on Saturday picked up 11 members of the organisation and later arrested five of them.

''Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra sent police to AASU office and forcefully picked up the members without any reason and also misbehaved with them at the police station. The force came and picked up innocent students who had come for learning computer,'' AASU Dibrugarh unit general secretary Aboni Gogoi claimed. The effigies of the minister and the SP were burnt at Chowkidinghee near the AASU office here. Gogoi alleged, ''The police force entered our AASU office and set foot at ‘Swahid Bedi’ to insult our martyrs. For the first time, police entered the AASU office. We urge the chief minister to take steps against the Dibrugarh SP.'' To ''purify'' the 'Swahid Bedi', the AASU activists invited a priest, organised a puja, and poured milk around the structure.

The SP said, ''We have all the evidence based on which the AASU leaders were arrested.'' The clash between members of the AASU and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) erupted on December 24 following students’ union election at Dibru College. The ABVP won 11 of the 13 posts and the clash began when the saffron group was celebrating its victory in front of the college. On Sunday, a 24-hour bandh called by AASU in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, to protest against the arrest of their members for allegedly assaulting the ABVP workers, evoked a partial response.

The AASU had gone ahead with the decision to call the bandh even after the SP had served a notice on its state general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah over the matter on Saturday. After that, AASU had reduced the 24-hour bandh to 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia told PTI that all the five AASU members have been sent to judicial custody after they were arrested based on a complaint filed by Deepali Gogoi, mother of Jyotirmoy Gogoi, who was injured in the clash.

''We had also picked up five members of the Assam Yuva Parishad and out of them, two were arrested and sent to judicial custody. It was based on a case filed by Raja Gogoi,'' he added.