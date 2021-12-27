Left Menu

Syria condemns Israel's decision to double number of settlers in Golan Heights

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Syria's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's decision to double the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, calling it a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", state television reported.

Israel's government set a goal on Sunday of doubling the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan within five years, a move that could tighten its hold on the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

