Syria condemns Israel's decision to double number of settlers in Golan Heights

Syria's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's decision to double the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, calling it a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", state television reported.

Israel's government set a goal on Sunday of doubling the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan within five years, a move that could tighten its hold on the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

