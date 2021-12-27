Syria condemns Israel's decision to double number of settlers in Golan Heights
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syria's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel's decision to double the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, calling it a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", state television reported.
Israel's government set a goal on Sunday of doubling the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan within five years, a move that could tighten its hold on the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Golan
- Golan Heights
- Syria
- Israel
- Jewish
- Foreign Ministry
- Middle East
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli premier to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties
Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE on Sunday
Israeli premier to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties
Israeli PM to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties
PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE