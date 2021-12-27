US Dollars recovered from air traveller in TN

A Sharjah-bound passenger was arrested on Monday after the Customs detected US Dollars equivalent of Rs 1.15 crore concealed in his baggage.

The passenger was intercepted by the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Chennai Customs, based on specific inputs shared by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bangalore, an official release here said.

''On examination of his checked-in baggage, convertible foreign currency (US Dollars) equivalent to Rs 1.15 crore ingeniously concealed in check- in baggage was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 read with Foreign Exchange Management Act. The passenger was arrested,'' it said.

Further investigation was on.

