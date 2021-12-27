COVID-19 vaccination: Union Health Secy to hold meeting with chief secretaries of States, UTs tomorrow

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will conduct meeting with chief secretaries and medical officers of States and Union Territories on COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 years olds and precaution dose to health care, frontline workers and for seniors above 60 with comorbidities, sources said on Monday. The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 AM, sources said.

Emphasising precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from coming January 3. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

"Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from January 3, 2022," he said. "The government has decided that precaution dose of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor," he added.

The Prime Minister said that 61 per cent of the adult population in the country had been given both doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent of the adult population has go the first dose. India started the COVID vaccination drive on January 16 this year. The Prime Minister said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

The decision regarding precaution dose for frontline and health workers has been done in light of the amount of time that they spend in the service of COVID-19 patients. "The decision of precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," he said. (ANI)

