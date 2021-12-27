Left Menu

Nagaland firing incident: Army probe team to visit site on Dec 29

The Army inquiry team, which is probing the firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of 13 civilians, will visit the incident site in Mon district on December 29.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:22 IST
Nagaland firing incident: Army probe team to visit site on Dec 29
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army inquiry team, which is probing the firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of 13 civilians, will visit the incident site in Mon district on December 29. "In reference to Indian Army inquiry into December 4 incident at Oting, Nagaland, the Army Inquiry Team will visit the incident site on December 29. The team will also be present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District on the same day," Defence PRO Kohima said in a tweet.

"Indian Army Inquiry Team solicits from the public at large any primary information (not forwarded or not from secondary source) pertaining to the incident. Any person having such info and desirous of deposing before the Inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit PS," the PRO added. The incident took place on December 4. The government had said earlier that it was a case of mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. It had said that a special investigation team has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021