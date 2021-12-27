Man booked for threatening MSEDCL team in Nagpur

A man with an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.52 lakh in Nagpur was booked for allegedly threatening a MSEDCL team making the rounds to take action against defaulters, police said on Monday.

The team had come to the home of a consumer on Sunday when the accused, identified as Jishan Masani, came to the spot and issued a threat, an official said.

Masani was booked for stopping a government servant from carrying out his duty as well as for criminal intimidation, a Shanti Nagar police station official said.

