Delhi cop’s 26-year-old son stabbed to death in Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The son of a Delhi police sub-inspector was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours following a fight between them over the cleaning of a drain near their houses, police said.

Pankaj, the 26-year-old son of Delhi Police SI Rajveer Singh was stabbed repeatedly by his neighbours in Tigaon village and he died on the spot, Station House officer Kuldeep Singh of Tigaon police station said.

After the incident, the body was sent for post mortem to B K Hospital in Faridabad, the SHO said, adding the police are waiting for the post mortem report and a complaint by the deceased's family members for lodging an FIR in the case.

